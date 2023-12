Tech Firm to Launch Innovative Fintech Solution

A tech firm, QorePay Technology Solutions, is set to launch its cutting-edge fintech solution in Nigeria. According to the firm, the solution will open a new vista in the country’s financial system. The company revealed intention to support over 50,000 businesses and merchants in Nigeria within the next two to three years and expand its presence across all African countries. According to QorePay Technology Solution’s CEO, Mr. Josh Owoseni, the company’s dedicated team is here to assist Nigerians at every step, ensuring a smooth and successful implementation tailored to your business’s unique needs and vision.

“With QorePay, Nigerians can say goodbye to complex and time-consuming payment procedures. “Our solution provides a seamless and secure experience, empowering you to accept payments effortlessly across multiple channels. Whether it’s online transactions, in-store payments, or mobile commerce, QorePay has you covered. “Security and trust are of paramount importance to us, which is why we have implemented robust measures to safeguard your valuable data. “Our cutting-edge encryption technology ensures that every transaction is protected, giving you peace of mind and your customers the confidence to transact with you,” Owoseni said.

“Not only does QorePay offer unmatched convenience and security, but it also provides valuable insights and analytics, by leveraging the power of data, you can gain a deeper understanding of your customers’ behaviour, identify trends, and make informed decisions to drive your business forward. “Together, let’s embark on this exciting new chapter as we redefine the payment landscape. Get ready to experience a future where payments are simple, secure, and smart with QorePay. “We believe that QorePay will revolutionize the way businesses handle payments, and we are committed to providing exceptional support and service throughout your journey. Our dedicated team is here to assist you at every step, ensuring a smooth and successful implementation tailored to your unique needs and vision,” the CEO said.