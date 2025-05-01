Tech Firm Launches New Platform To Boost Interconnectivity

Share

Digital Realty, a global leader in cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, has announced the launch of its advanced interconnection platform, ServiceFabric™, in Nigeria.

The platform is natively deployed at Digital Realty’s LOS1 and LOS2 data centers in Lagos, enabling low-latency, high-performance global connectivity for Nigerian enterprises.

The deployment marks a significant step in Digital Realty’s broader strategy to enhance digital infrastructure across Africa. Chief Technology Officer at Digital Realty, Chris Sharp, described the launch as a crucial milestone in building a globally connected digital economy.

He noted that deploying ServiceFabric directly in Lagos allows businesses in Nigeria to benefit from the same world-class connectivity solutions available in other key global markets.

The Managing Director of Digital Realty Nigeria, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, emphasised that the move directly responds to the Federal Government’s call for improved availability of global digital infrastructure in Nigeria.

He added that the integration of ServiceFabric with the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) will further enhance local content delivery by enabling direct peering with global exchanges, thus improving service quality for local companies and internet service providers.

“ServiceFabric is currently available in more than 160 Digital Realty facilities worldwide and is accessible via over 500 third-party facilities through partnerships with providers like Megaport and Console Connect.

“These collaborations ensure that enterprises can tap into a truly global and interconnected digital ecosystem. “The platform also supports future-proofing efforts for enterprises by enabling simplified access to multiple cloud providers, global data services, and Digital Realty’s Private AI Exchange (AIPx), which is designed to optimize secure and efficient AI workload connectivity.

In doing so, ServiceFabric positions itself as a critical enabler for the next generation of digital business infrastructure in Africa and beyond.”

