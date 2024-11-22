Tech Firm Launches AI Platform To Access Africa’s $300bn Digital Economy

Share

A technology firm, Hermplify, has launched an AIpowered platform for women entrepreneurs and young girls in Nigeria and other African countries to grow their businesses and learn valuable tech skills.

The platform is designed to make it easier for women to succeed by providing tools for managing their businesses, accessing financial support, and learning in-demand digital skills.

Speaking, the CEO of Hermplify, Anthony Olanrewaju, said the initiative was targeted at empowering millions of women in Africa, where over 100 million female entrepreneurs currently face barriers like lack of access to technology and funding.

“By offering user-friendly, AI-driven business and education tools, Hermplify enables women to overcome these obstacles and thrive in the growing digital economy,” he said.

He added: “Our mission at Hermplify is to give women and girls the tools they need to succeed in business and life. “With the platform, our scope is to ‘amplify’ every ‘her’ in underserved communities across Africa.

This will enable women and girls across Africa to easily manage their businesses, access loans, and gain valuable tech skills – all in one place.”

According to him, the company provides easy-to-use tools like automated invoicing, payment processing, and online storefronts, helping women manage and grow their businesses.

“The platform offers courses on digital marketing, web design, and data analysis, giving young girls and women the skills they need to be competitive in today’s job market. Hermplify offers soft loans and financial services to help women entrepreneurs start and expand their businesses.

