Tech Firm, IHS, Donates Solar-powered Boreholes To Maiduguri Flood Victims

Share

IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”) group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has announced the donation of four solar-powered boreholes to support victims of recent floods in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The donation, which will be delivered through the United Nations Children’s Fund’s (UNICEF) emergency flood response, will help address the most urgent needs of flood-affected populations in Borno State, especially those displaced following flooding in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Jere and Konduga Local Government Areas.

The response by IHS Nigeria and UNICEF is to help mitigate the impact of the flood and the risk of waterborne diseases for nearly 20,000 people, including vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and young mothers, children, and patients visiting health centers.

The four solar-powered boreholes donated by IHS Nigeria will be constructed in displaced peoples’ settlements and other temporary displacement sites.

This will include in densely populated areas without access to a safe water source, at schools to help facilitate the early return of children to classes, and at health centers, which are also used as Outpatient Therapeutic Programme sites and provide nutrition services and counselling for pregnant women, young mothers, and malnourished children.

Speaking, CEO, IHS Nigeria, Mohamad Darwish, said: “We empathise with the government and people of Borno State and extend our sympathies to those who lost loved ones and properties in the flood.

We are aware that as people begin to return to their homes and communities with flood waters receding, they continue to face major risk factors, including damaged and contaminated water sources.

“A key priority for us, which informed our donation of these boreholes, is to help prevent or limit outbreaks of communicable diseases such as cholera, while improving water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services for affected populations.

“This donation is an extension of our partnership with UNICEF, which since 2021 has supported the provision of WASH facilities to over 6,000 beneficiaries and enabled the delivery of over one million preventive and curative treatments for tropical diseases related to WASH.”

The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, said: “UNICEF is very grateful to IHS Nigeria for their generous donation of solar-powered boreholes, which comes at a critical time for communities affected by recent floods in Borno State.

“This contribution will not only provide essential safe water to thousands, but also protect vulnerable populations, including children, from the threat of waterborne diseases, and support communities as they work to start rebuilding their lives and livelihood.

“Together with IHS Nigeria, we are making significant strides in safeguarding children and families, and strengthening resilience through our shared commitment to water, sanitation and hygiene services in emergencies.”

IHS Nigeria’s long-standing partnership with UNICEF was recently demonstrated by the visit of Kitty van der Heidjen, UNICEF’s Deputy Executive Director, Partnerships, and her team to the company’s Head Office in Lagos.

Kitty van der Heidjen expressed her appreciation for the ongoing partnership with IHS Nigeria in empowering the country’s youth through education and digital connectivity.

Under UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited (GenU) Project, designed to improve digital learning in Nigeria, IHS Nigeria has helped provide internet connectivity to 800 educational institutions between 2022 and 2024.

Through a collaborative partnership with UNICEF that began in 2019, IHS Nigeria has invested more than $4 million in various initiatives, including GenU 9ja, COVID-19 interventions, oxygen plant installations, WASH initiatives and school connectivity.

Share

Please follow and like us: