Tech Firm Donates 20 Interactive Boards To Unity Schools

A Lagos-based technology firm, Wowbii Infrastructure, has donated 20 interactive boards to the Unity Schools Old Students Association, in a move aimed at promoting digital learning across Federal Unity Colleges in Nigeria.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Lagos, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gbolahan Olayomi, said the donation was aimed at transforming the learning experience in public schools.

He said, “Learning has gone digital, and we still have outdated models in our classrooms. We are still using chalk, slate and markers, while our children are already digital natives.

“There could not have been a better time than now to kick-start the transformation of learning in our unity schools across the country.”

Olayomi commended the Federal Government’s efforts in advancing digital education, noting that recent interventions had laid the foundation for wider adoption across schools.