Tech Fair 5.0: Zenith Bank Awards N140m To Hackathon Stars

A total cash prize of N140 million has been awarded to 10 African innovators to scale their transformative solutions after a keenly contested hackathon and pitch session at the fifth edition of the Zenith Tech Fair, themed: “Future Forward 5.0: Tech for Success – Innovate, Adapt, Accelerate”, which held on November 20, in Lagos.

According to a press release, the 2025 edition of the Zenith Tech Fair, which featured an expanded, dual-competition structure that included a high-stakes Hackathon for product development and a Startup Pitch Competition for early-stage ventures, drew participation from thousands of developers, founders, and entrepreneurs across the continent.

The statement said that: “The prize money was shared among ten finalists who emerged from the over 2,000 contestants that took part in the Zecathon. In the hotly contested final, two major winners emerged, each receiving the top prize of N30 million.

The winner of the Hackathon, Trust Loop, clinched first place for its innovative solution that delivers seamless digital KYC and liveness verification. Simultaneously, the winner of the Startup Pitch Competition, Cubbes Technologies Limited, secured the top spot for its revolutionary AI-powered EdTech platform that enhances learning and career readiness.

“The remaining eight finalists across both categories were equally recognised, each receiving N10 million in non-dilutive funding. They include Venille Ltd, Sowota, FLOW, InvoPay, Zenith Intelliscore, The Very Hacked Men, Konfam and Zerax.

All ten finalists will also be entitled to a six-week mentorship and incubation programme designed to help them grow and scale effectively, and this will run from December 2025 to February 2026.”