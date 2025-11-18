Tech Experts Urge Creatives To Embrace AI For Career Sustainability

A panel of technology and creative industry experts has warned Nigerian artists that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is fundamentally reshaping their professions, urging them to shift from fear to strategic adoption for sustainable careers.

The message was delivered during the 2025 Lagos Book and Art Festival (LABAF) at Freedom Park, Lagos Island, at a session titled “Building a Sustainable Creative Career in the AI Era.”

Panelists included Habeeb Ajijola, product growth expert and founder of Growthverse; Babatope Oni, Co-Founder and CTO of Gigbanc; and Amanda Uzoagba, entertainment lawyer and Head of Licensing for Africa at Mdundo. The session was moderated by Femi Morgan, founder of Fairchild Media.

Ajijola highlighted the speed and disruptive power of AI, sharing how an AI-generated project soundtrack was completed in seconds, a task that previously required months and significant investment.

“This is the end of 90% of corporate jingles and gigs for musicians,” he warned.

Oni encouraged creatives to view AI as a collaborative tool rather than a competitor. “The people who will thrive are not those who fight the change, but those who learn to control it. Look for the advantage AI offers you and maximize it, your human experience and creativity become your premium in a world of automated output,” he said.

Uzoagba highlighted the legal and cultural dimensions, noting that copyright laws are lagging behind AI advancements. “AI can generate a script, but it cannot capture the authentic soul of our culture, the nuances of a Lagos breakfast, a grandmother’s proverbial warning, or the dynamics of a Nigerian family meeting. This is your professional advantage,” she said, framing creatives as essential cultural architects.

Moderator Morgan stressed that technological proficiency is no longer optional for creatives.

“Those who resist new waves of technological advancements pay a heavy price for it in their careers and life,” he said, emphasizing that AI adoption is key to professional survival.

The panel concluded that Nigerian creatives must strategically harness AI to enhance, rather than replace, their irreplaceable human artistry, ensuring longevity and relevance in the rapidly evolving creative industry.