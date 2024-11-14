Tech Expert Identifies Data Analytics Challenges For Businesses

Share

A software technology expert, Kehinde Ogundare, has revealed the reasons many organisations failed to derive full value from their data analytics strategies especially in Nigeria.

Ogundare, who is the Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, in a chat with New Telegraph, said inaccessibility of data and fair interpretation may hider the progress of a business.

“Most business leaders will agree that data analytics is a strategic necessity today. Without access to comprehensive data and effective ways to interpret it, organisational decisionmakers may find themselves relying solely on intuition while navigating unfamiliar roads in the dark.

Gut-based decisions can occasionally lead to success, however, those wins are often more coincidental than a reflection of true strategic insight,” he stated. He noted that more than 90 per cent of the businesses derived benefits from data analytics strategies.

According to him, a robust data analytics solution enables businesses to transform raw data into organised, actionable insights across numerous functions.

“They can span CX—helping personalise interactions based on an analysis of individual preferences and behaviours, growth strategies—allowing teams to identify distinct customer segments basis emerging deal patterns, post-sales support—enabling quick response times by analysing ticket allocation systems and discerning gaps, and so on.

It’s no surprise, then, that nearly 92 per cent of organisations reported measurable value from their data and analytics investments in 2023.

“Unfortunately, many organisations fail to derive full value from their data analytics strategies. One of the reasons for that is analytics systems not having a full view of what’s happening across the company owing to data silos.”

Ogundare said information silos could affect the quality of data insights, saying there were numerous reasons an organisation could end up with fragmented or siloed data, “but a key factor is the existence of different tech platforms across various departments.

Use of disparate tools for different functions can lead to decentralised management of data.

“For instance, while the sales team might know how many units of a product a customer has purchased, they may have no visibility into how quickly the customer pays their invoices or how many interactions they’ve had with marketing and communication collateral before making a purchase.”

He identified other data issues that businesses face, among which is poor data quality. According to him, poor data quality can be caused by manu – al data collection practices that often yield inaccuracies, inconsistencies, and redundancies.

“Poor data quality forces businesses to spend a lot of time and resources on cleaning up, which further prolongs the analysis process. The best approach to solve these issues is to digitalise and unify data sources with the right tech platform that interconnects all departments.”

Meanwhile, he said with the right software, achieving a unified view of data was much simpler, stating that effective data analytics software will bring disparate data points together and make analysis easier.

He said: “To do this effectively, the software should provide native integrations with a diverse array of data sources, including local files, feeds, databases, and business applications.

