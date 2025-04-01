Tech Expert Empowers Over 2,000 Women, Youths 

Share

Hannah Graham, a Nigerian AI and blockchain technology leader, is making waves in the tech industry through her innovations and commitment to digital empowerment.

As the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at BiocareMaxPlus (BCM) and the founder of TutorTech Initiative, Hannah has provided free technology training to over 2,000 women and youths since 2022, equipping them with essential digital skills to thrive in the modern workforce.

Speaking after her first training session of 2025, Graham emphasized the need for women and young entrepreneurs to leverage technological advancements and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create sustainable livelihoods.

She noted that the rapid rise of AI and automation presents countless opportunities for remote work, digital entrepreneurship, and business automation.

“With AI and its accompanying online work tools, there is so much that can be achieved with ease. Many people, especially young entrepreneurs, are unaware of the potential these tools offer.

“My mission with TutorTech Initiative is to bridge that gap by providing free training, mentorship, and hands-on workshops that enable women and youths to harness the power of digital technology to improve their economic standing,” she explained.

Hannah Graham’s journey into the tech industry began during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 when she discovered Upwork, an online freelancing platform.

Through self-learning and dedication, she was able to generate a sustainable income remotely while many families struggled financially.

“During the lockdown, I was searching for ways to earn a living while staying at home, and I stumbled on Upwork. I took online courses, built a profile, and started getting gigs. This experience changed my perspective on digital opportunities.

“Today, I have successfully trained over 2,000 people through TutorTech Initiative, many of whom now earn a living remotely, working for global clients.”

Since its inception in 2022, the TutorTech Initiative has expanded from serving participants in Nigeria to attracting a global audience.

“In November 2024, attendees from the UK and the US joined the training, marking a significant expansion of its reach. The most recent session, held on March 18, 2025, was a hybrid event with participants from Nigeria, the UK, Canada, and the US.

“To ensure accessibility, in-person attendees in Nigeria were provided with free internet access and training materials at a physical location, while others joined online.

“The event was attended by dignitaries, including the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Youth Development and Skills Acquisition, among other directors from state ministries across the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

“The November 2024 edition saw notable figures such as Funmi Onuma, General Manager of Silverbird Cinemas Nigeria, a passionate tech enthusiast and advocate for women’s entrepreneurship and empowerment, and Timi Adegunwa, a renowned digital transformation expert and initiator of Black and Scot, a UK-based tech leadership initiative.

“Both industry figures were featured speakers, lending credibility and impact to the event. The training, which holds twice a year, remains completely free of charge,” she noted.

Beyond training individuals, Hannah Graham is a tech innovator. As CTO of BiocareMaxPlus (BCM), she spearheaded the development of ProgoAI, an advanced multilingual AI-powered chatbot designed to help businesses automate customer service, enhance user engagement and facilitate seamless transactions.

ProgoAI is the first B2B AI chatbot that supports local Nigerian and widely spoken African languages, making digital commerce more accessible across the continent.

In addition to English, the chatbot supports Nigerian Pidgin English, Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, French, Swahili, Amharic, and Zulu.

“Currently, it is serving over 3,000 registered sellers and thousands of site visitors.

“ProgoAI was initially deployed on BiocareMaxPlus (BCM), a B2B marketplace connecting major distributors across Africa with wholesalers, focusing on organic and natural products such as health teas, skincare products, and cosmetics.

“Presently, ProgoAI is being developed as a standalone SaaS, catering to small business owners, e-commerce sellers, and B2B traders worldwide.

“ProgoAI is designed to remove the friction in customer interactions for businesses. It provides seamless communication, multilingual support, and automated responses, allowing businesses to focus on growth while improving customer experience,” she explained.

Speaking further, Graham said, “My goal is to make this tool widely available, especially to small business owners who lack the resources for dedicated customer service teams.”

The Master’s degree holder in Business Analytics disclosed her plans to extend TutorTech Initiative across Africa, reaching thousands more aspiring tech professionals.

She said her passion for technology and digital transformation also led her to pursue a master’s degree to further strengthen her expertise in AI, business automation, and data-driven decision-making.

“I am not stopping at training women and youths in Nigeria. With an expanded vision, I believe that Africa is still an untapped goldmine in the digital space, and with the right knowledge, women and youths can carve out sustainable careers without waiting for traditional employment.”

To further support aspiring tech professionals, Hannah Graham has announced a sponsorship program for 20 outstanding TutorTech participants to undergo an intensive one-week Professional Tech Qualifying Training covering: using ChatGPT & AI tools to acquire valuable digital skills, data analysis & visualization, blockchain technology & its business applications, no-code & low-code automation for business efficiency, social media marketing & digital branding strategies and creating a compelling Upwork profile & writing winning job proposals

“I want to ensure that serious-minded individuals not only learn but also have the right tools and guidance to transition into professional tech roles.

“This is my way of giving back and ensuring that my impact extends beyond just knowledge-sharing,” she said.

As Hannah Graham continues to shape the future of tech education and business automation, her work through the TutorTech Initiative and ProgoAI serves as an inspiration to many.

Her commitment to fostering digital literacy and economic empowerment is a testament to the transformative power of technology in today’s world.

Some of the trainees, like Ayibapreye Premier from the 2022 cohort, shared their experiences.

“TutorTech has helped me overcome my fear of computers and exposed me to the use of tech tools like Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Trello, Zoom, and Canva to work smarter and stay organized at work.

“I also discovered that I could offer services remotely and work with clients from anywhere. Thanks to TutorTech, I now feel confident using technology to make my work easier and more efficient,” she expressed.

Hannah has been recognized in many forums for her expertise in technology and the knowledge she has extended to thousands of youths and women in South-South Nigeria.

