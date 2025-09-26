Tech, Economic Growth Rival Tariffs As Top Global Trade Drivers –Study

Corporate organisations are facing rising trade costs and shifting strategies to strengthen resilience, according to Standard Chartered’s Future of Trade: Resilience report. The study, based on insights from 1,200 senior executives, highlights that trade tariffs remain a top concern but that emerging technologies and global economic growth are equally significant drivers of global trade.

More than half of respondents identified technology adoption and growth trends as central to shaping trade strategies over the next three to five years. Rising macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures are increasing costs, with six in ten corporates expecting expenses to climb between 5 and 14 per cent.

To address these pressures, companies are pursuing multiple strategies, including geographically realigning supply chains, refining treasury management, and accelerating digitalisation. Sunil Kaushal, Global Cohead, Corporate and Investment Banking and CEO, ASEAN and South Asia, Standard Chartered:

“We are seeing strong demand from clients to evolve their global trade and supply chain ecosystems and accelerate the adoption of smart manufacturing and AI to drive efficiencies and offset rising costs. Although trade fragmentation is likely to hinder global growth in the short term, rising prosperity in developing economies and emerging technology means that the picture, while complex, is still compelling.”

The report also positions itself as a guide for corporate decision-making, providing insights into sourcing, manufacturing, and export realignment, alongside the adoption of supply chain finance platforms and digital tools to strengthen treasury management and cash flows. Executives expect Asia to remain the main driver of trade growth in the coming years, with the Middle East growing in importance.

The United States is expected to continue playing a key role as a heavyweight trade partner. The research also points to emerging trade corridors where corporates anticipate greater manufacturing and export activity. Nearly 40 percent of corporates surveyed have already integrated supply chain finance platforms into their operations, with more than half planning implementation in the near term.

Respondents highlighted the value of banking partners with global networks that can link them to suppliers and facilitate cross-border supply chain transitions. The findings are based on an online survey conducted by Kantar between July and early August 2025, targeting multinational corporations with annual revenues above 250 million US dollars across 17 markets and four sectors.