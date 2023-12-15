Tech Domestication: Chinese Poly to Train Edo Technicians

Nigerians crave for domestication of foreign technology aimed at knowledge transfer has been boosted following the current understanding among Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, Shaanxi Polytechnic Institute in China, and Yongxing Steel Company, in Edo State. The agreement will ensure the training of technicians, joint research ventures and exchange programmes.

According to reports, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Edo State Government and China’s Shaanxi Polytechnic Institute is aimed at establishing a mutually beneficial relationship fostering academic and expertise exchange between Shaanxi Polytechnic and Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, with a primary focus on the enhancement of technical and vocational education.

The milestone agreement was sealed during the recent visit of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to China, accompanied by the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, and the Rector of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, Engr. Sylvester Omoruyi, for the 10th Anniversary of the Belt and Road Global Chambers of Commerce and Associations Conference. Highlighting the essence of this collaboration, Dr. Oviawe said the Edo State Government actively pursued the partnership to fortify the TVET framework within Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, through cooperation with Shaanxi Polytechnic Institute.

She emphasized that the MOU aims to localize Shaanxi Polytechnic’s curriculum to enrich Edo State Polytechnic’s academic structure and facilitate knowledge transfer, commencing from the 2023 academic session. “The agreement encompasses a comprehensive strategy for capacity building, including the exchange of scholars, joint research ventures, and the establishment of cross-cultural educational programs. These initiatives are designed to diversify the academic landscape, providing students and faculty with varied perspectives and innovative methodologies,” Dr. Oviawe said.

“The partnership will lead to the introduction of new programmes and the creation of a dual Diploma Award, enabling Edo Polytechnic students to spend two years in Nigeria and a subsequent year in China upon graduation,” she said. In his remarks, the Rector of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, Engr. Omoruyi, expressed appreciation to Governor Obaseki and Dr. Oviawe for their continuous support towards the growth of the polytechnic in its bid to be a globally competitive institution of higher learning.

Engr. Omoruyi said Yongxing Steel Co. Ltd, a steel production company in Benin City, would champion the establishment of the “Qin Gong Yuan” Initiative in Edo State Polytechnic, Usen.