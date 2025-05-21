Tec Skills Mentor Seeks Inclusion Of Digital Training In School’s Curricula

Share

A tech teacher and digital skill mentor, Chidi Duru has called for the inclusion of digital training, digital skills in school curriculums across the country, to empower and enable youngsters thrive better in today’s world.

According to Duru, who said he is passionate about teaching, the classroom is filled with a lot of young, and curious learners.

Unlike traditional teaching, Chidi’s classroom integrates coding, AI, and robotics, making the classroom an exciting learning ground.

He explains that his mission for advocating robust digital technology training to be institutionalised in school’s curriculum, is to raise a generation of creators, value-givers and not just consumers of technology.

Over the past decade, he said he has built a powerful legacy across Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, empowering thousands of children, teens, and women with digital skills needed to thrive in today’s world.

For Chidi, his work is at the intersection of technology and education. His professional journey took shape with the Google Digital Skills for Africa Program, an initiative delivered in partnership with MindThe_GapNG.

Share