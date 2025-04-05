Tebidaba Brass Pipeline Vandals Will Be Fished Out – Lokpobiri

Share

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has assured that all those involved in the vandalization of the 18-inch Tebidaba Brass Pipeline, which runs from Lagos to Ghene, will be tracked down and brought to justice.

This assurance comes after the Bayelsa State Government, through the Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, issued a statement condemning the vandalism of the Ogboinbiri/Obiobi 24-inch gas pipeline, located between Angiama and Angiamagbene in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The government described the act as a serious case of economic sabotage that will not be tolerated.

Lokpobiri, who was on a working visit to the Tebidaba Brass Pipeline on Saturday to assess the situation firsthand, revealed that he received the news early that morning and decided to visit the site.

He called on relevant stakeholders, including the host communities, to be vigilant and safeguard national assets within their domain, stressing that failure to do so could result in the loss of their 3% host community development funds.

, Lokpobiri said, “The oil facilities in the Niger Delta are national assets. The federal government will do everything humanly possible to protect them.”

Speaking further, Lokpobiri said, “A few days ago, my attention was drawn to this issue, and we heard that something had happened this morning.

“As the Minister of Petroleum, it is my duty to come and see things for myself. I have come today, assisted by security heads in the region, and I have seen the damage.

“This is very unfortunate and cannot be allowed by any responsible government. This is an important economic asset for the federation, and the government will do everything possible to protect it. We will go after anyone linked to this crime, wherever they are and wherever they are hiding.”

He also emphasized the economic implications of the vandalism, saying, “This pipeline supplies crude to the Brass Terminal. It is very important, and now it is shut down. We are all Ijaw people, and we know how to find ourselves.

“We will track down those responsible, and security agencies will collaborate with stakeholders and surveillance contractors to identify them. We will investigate and pursue justice.”

Describing the incident as a major economic loss, he explained: “Every day this pipeline is shut down results in a huge revenue loss, not just to the federation, but to the company and even to the communities.

“Recall that following the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the communities also have a 3% stake, so they must be aware that they stand to lose income as well.”

Lokpobiri condemned the environmental damage caused by the vandalism, saying, “This has caused significant damage to the land, and under no circumstances will this be accepted by this government. I have seen it for myself, and we will continue to work with everyone’s support to protect this national strategic asset for the benefit of all.”

He also noted the changes in operations following the acquisition of the asset by Oando from NAOC, commending the swift decisions made under the new arrangement.

However, he stressed the role of security agencies, saying, “The security agencies will do whatever is legally necessary to bring anyone involved to justice.

“That is why the Brigade Commander and other security chiefs are here to show the seriousness of the federal government about this matter.”

Lokpobiri urged the youths of the region to be vigilant, saying, “All of us are stakeholders. Report any suspicious movement that could lead to such incidents. There is no way people around here will not get some hint. If your brother goes out at night to commit a crime, you will know.

“This is everyone’s responsibility. You need income, your community needs income, and the environment where you fish and farm is being polluted. It is not beneficial to anyone. The federal government is losing income, and the environment is suffering. It benefits no one.

“Don’t justify these crimes by saying you’re not part of the Tantita Security. There is nowhere in the world where everyone is employed. That cannot be an excuse for crime.”

