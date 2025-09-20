Tears, Tributes As FCTA Buries Ex-Head of Service, Adayilo

It was a rain of tears and tributes on Saturday as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) buried the first female Head of the FCT Civil Service, Grace Adayilo, in Abuja.

The funeral Service turned into a solemn assembly as many family members, government officials and others gathered to pay her last respects at the National Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in an emotional tribute, described Adayilo as an exceptional woman whose dedication, passion, and commitment stood out throughout her years of service.

“We all know that one day death will come, but her passing came as a shock, with deep pain. I have worked with many people, but she was different, exceptional, passionate, and committed to every assignment,” Wike said.

The Minister recalled how he sought recommendations for a capable hand after the retirement of a senior officer. “I said I don’t want women with excuses, but I was told she was exceptional, and she truly was. I have not seen anyone who loved her profession so much.”

“The lesson we can learn from her life is this: don’t say tomorrow is there, because tomorrow may never come. Whether you are a pastor, chorister, politician, or civil servant, every opportunity you have, serve to the glory of God,” he advised.

Meanwhile, the SSA to the FCT Minister on Administration, Dr Samuel Atang, described the late Head of Service as “a woman who left no stone unturned in ensuring quality service delivery.”

He remembered her humility and said he never knew she was a preacher until recently, calling her “humility personified.”

Also, Acting Head of Civil Service, FCTA, Mrs Nancy Nathan, who said “Her home became a pilgrimage site after her passing,” challenged others to reflect: “If death knocks today, what will our testimonies be?”