Tears, Emotions As Morayo Bow Out Of Your View, TVC

It was a day filled with emotions and good tributes as the Managing Director of Television Continental (TVC) Communication and host of Your View, Dr Morayo Afolabi-Brown, bowed out of the talk show and TVC.

New Telegraph reports that the 45-year-old made her final appearance on the programme on Friday, August 29, marking the end of her 12-year run as host of the talk show.

The programme, which started around 9 am, saw Dr Morayo joined by her co-hosts and a live audience who paid tribute to her contribution to the show.

In her farewell speech, Morayo said, “Your View was an assignment to give women a platform for expression. I am happy that it has birthed similar shows across the country. Females must have a platform for expression, so we’re happy about that.

“Honestly, to everyone who has been asking me, ‘ What’s next?’ I want to go and sleep first. Sleep and hibernate. The next phase right now is another assignment, and I’m grateful to God for this opportunity, and definitely you will be hearing from me soon.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that her resignation was confirmed earlier in the month in a statement released by TVC’s Public Relations Manager, Edward Akintara, who said her final day would be August 29.

According to the statement, she stepped down to dedicate herself to a passion project.

It would be recalled that Morayo was appointed the Managing Director of TVC Communications in November 2023 after serving as Deputy Director of programmes.

She combined her administrative role with her hosting duties on Your View, which she led for more than a decade.

Before joining TVC, she was head of content acquisition at HiTV, where she facilitated the purchase of content across Africa.

She also developed The Room, a TV concept that won the Multichoice New Directions $100,000 award.

A graduate of Rutgers University, New Jersey, Afolabi-Brown has received several awards, including recognition as one of the Top 25 Most Influential Women in Journalism Africa (WIJA) and among the Top 100 Eko Women in 2021 by the Lagos State Government.