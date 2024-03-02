Tears As Slain Plateau APC Spokesman, Namang Buried In Jos

…Lalong raises alarm over suspected Political Killings

It was a moment of tributes, eulogies, and condolences for the late Plateau State Publicity Secretary, late Hon. Sylvanus Namang who was murdered by yet-to-be-identified gunmen two weeks ago, as mourners converged on Saturday at Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Gigiring Jos for his funeral service

Speaking at the service Former Governor of Plateau State and the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District Simon Bako Lalong described the late Namang as a man of courage who lived his life in defense of truth, justice, and fairness.

He said having interacted closely with Namang, he can testify that he died for the peace, and progress of Plateau State and Nigeria having given his best in active service. He prayed that the death of Namang would bring reconciliation to the politics of the State.

Lalong however observed that there is a worrisome trend in threats and killing of politicians in Plateau being disguised as kidnapping.

He said “When Namang was killed, there were various narratives with some claiming kidnapping. But there is no trace of demand for ransom or any other sign that justifies such claims.

Just yesterday, we received the news of the assassination of a former House of Assembly member who worked with me, Hon. Sunday Muchen from Bokkos Local Government.

He was killed after being abducted from his home without any ransom demand. His body was later found in the bush decomposing after some days”.

While appealing to Governor Caleb Mutfwang to look into this ugly development and ensure that security agencies fish out those threatening the peace of the state, Lalong recalled that Namang constantly faced threats because of his writings and political activities.

He said one of the things Namang wrote about was the lack of a functional House of Assembly. He appealed therefore appealed to the Governor to use his power and allow the House of Assembly Members to be sworn in so that the State would move forward.

Governor Mutfwang who also condoled the family said the death of Sylvanus Namang was a sad development that will not go unavenged as there’s nothing hidden under the sun.

He said anyone who takes the life of another person for whatever reason will surely account for it before God even if he thinks he will escape man’s judgement.

While advising the citizens to bring forth any information or evidence that would assist the security agencies and government in fishing out his killers, the Governor cautioned against politicizing his death as a mark of honor to him and his family.

Earlier, his son paid tributes to his father for his love, care, generosity, and principles.

He said while God knows why his father was killed, the family finds it hard not to input assassination and politics because of the threats he constantly faced while alive.

“I appeal to my fellow Plateau State citizens that it is ok to have different views and political choices. Even I and my father never agreed on everything and he taught us to hold our convictions dear to us” he said.

His widow Mrs. Milcah Namang said her husband was a loyal and caring person who never waivered in his service to the family, Plateau state and Nigeria. She said he had a rough journey because of his journalistic profession.

She recalled that he had been trailed and threatened many times in the past but survived until this time when he was killed by people yet to be identified.

She said while there were various narratives on her husband’s killing, Journalists should assist by doing investigative work to unravel the killers rather than go to one corner to write whatever they want. She prayed that his death would unite Plateau State and Mwaghavul nation.

In a sermon, Rev. Williams Istifanus John reading from 2nd Cor 5:10-13 said death is a necessary end but not palatable a topic to discuss. However, everyone must budget and prepare for it. Everyone must remember that judgment awaits them based on their actions and testimony.

There were testimonies and tributes from former General Manager of Plateau Radio Television Corporation Mr. Jephtha Jackden, a childhood friend of the deceased.

Others are Keffi Old Boys Association, representative of DG FRCN Dr. Mohammed Bulama, Gut Community Rayfield, Boys Brigade Nigeria, APC Chairman Plateau State Hon. Rufus Bature, Mwaghavul Development Association, District Head of his village, Kopal who all described him as a great man who left behind a rich legacy.

His remains were later laid to rest in his home in Gut, Rayfield Jos.