Teargas injury: Fayoade Orders Diligent Investigation Into Case

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade visited a 12-year-old Amina Alege at the hospital after she was allegedly hit by a teargas canister fired by a policeman.

It was learned that Amina was hit with the teargas when policemen from the Dopemu Police Division responded to a distress call about the public disturbance of students of Abibat Mogaji Millennium Secondary School, Oloro and Oloro Junior Grammar School, both in Dopemu were engaging each other on February 9,

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement on Friday said the CP has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident, the outcome of which will be made available to members of the public.

Meanwhile, the Command assures the general public that the investigation would be comprehensive and no attempt whatsoever would be made to cover up the matter, while equally assuring that any police officer found culpable in the matter would be dealt with in accordance with the law.