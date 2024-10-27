Adele Tearfully Hugs Celine Dion At Las Vegas Show

Share

British superstar, Adele burst into tears after spotting Celine Dion at her concert residency in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 26.

In a viral video posted by a fan on X, Adele was singing her song “When We Were Young” when she approached Dion, who was seated in a box to the side at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The two singers then shared an emotional hug, Adele getting tearful as she approached and hugged Dion, before walking away with tears visible on her cheeks.

Dion also appeared extremely emotional as she embraced and talked to her fellow singing icon.

Adele is known to idolise the Canadian icon, while Dion has also spoken in glowing terms about Adele.

