TeamApt’s CEO: Robust Collaboration Key To Digital Payments Ecosystem

TeamApt Ltd’s Managing Director, Dennis Ajalie, has said that fintech companies and banks play very complementary roles in deepening payment products and services for users while acknowledging that at certain times those roles might have been misunderstood.

A subsidiary of Moniepoint Inc, TeamApt Ltd, facilitates payment processing across many industries while enabling reliable payments for banks and their customers, while reducing operating costs.

Mr Ajalie added that the industry’s regulator, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has delineated what each entity should do and how they should function in creating a successful payment ecosystem that protects consumers and enables businesses, which he admitted to be complementary and not competitive.

He made this point while participating as a panelist at the annual conference of the Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) conference in Lagos with the theme, “Payment System Vision 2030: Navigating Contemporary Issues in Driving Future Growth”.

Other panelists at the session included: Partner, Digital Engineering, Deloitte, Oluwole Oyeniran; Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo; Chief Executive Officer, Emtech, Carmelle Cadet; Chief Operating Officer, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Dr. Mohammed Jiya.

The panel discussion focused on, “Digital Payments and the National Digital Economy Framework (NDEF).” Formed in July 2008, CeBIH seeks to achieve the primary objective of driving the adoption of electronic banking services in line with global practices by serving as a forum for Heads of eBusiness/e-Payments in Nigerian deposit-money banks to share ideas and experiences, as well as advocating for the use of the right technologies, policies, standards, innovation and public awareness in creating a financial services landscape that works for all.

This year’s event, which had Moniepoint Inc as a Premium Sponsor, demonstrates the financial giant’s avowed commitment to create a safe, transparent and secure digital payments ecosystem for all Nigerians.

The moderator, Founder, aCubed Limited, Wunmi Ogunbiyi, opened the panel discussion by highlighting the session’s focus on providing clarity on the real issues that matter to everyday Nigerians when it comes to digital payments, such as high fees that burden users unnecessarily, lack of accountability in digital transactions, bridging the gap in digital literacy to empower all Nigerians and navigating the challenges of our evolving financial ecosystem.

