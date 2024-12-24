Team360 Begin Early Preparation For Lagos FA Cup

Share

Team360 Football Club of Surulere have begun preparations for the Lagos State Challenge Cup, commonly known as the Lagos FA Cup.

The club’s President, Akeem Hamza Oladimeji, said that they have recruited new players to strengthen the team ahead of next year’s tournament.

Hamza noted that the team have previously reached the quarter-finals, and his current goal is to see the club surpass that achievement.

“I believe the Lagos FA Cup will kick off in January or February, and we have started playing several friendly matches to keep our players fit.

Our aim is to reach the semi-finals, and this is achievable if everyone works together,” he said.

In alignment with this sentiment, one of the players, Feranmi Olusegun Elijah, expressed confidence in his teammates and warned other teams to be prepared for their competition in the Lagos FA Cup.

“This is a well-known team in Lagos, and I am ready for the Lagos FA Cup. I have found my form and am committed to giving my best in the tournament.

We made it to the quarter-finals before, and we are determined to go further in next year’s Lagos FA Cup,” said Elijah, who plays as a defensive midfielder for Team360.

