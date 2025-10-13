Team S’West Emerges As Overall Winner Of Wema Bank’s Wemalympics

Wema Bank has marked the 10th anniversary of its internal sports tournament, Wemalympics, the largest internal sports event in the banking industry.

Launched in 2015, Wemalympics is Wema Bank’s internal sports tournament hosted annually with the goal of promoting camaraderie, work-life balance, and spirited sportsmanship among the employees of Wema Bank.

Themed “We Strive, We Bond, We Win”, Wemalympics at 10, convened over 7,000 employees of Wema Bank, their families, partners and sponsors, to participate in an array of indoor and outdoor games to test their agility, promote health and fitness, and strengthen the bond among the Bank’s employees, fondly referred to as Knights.

Team South West emerged as the overall winner, dominating the medal leaderboards for both indoor and outdoor games, while Team Lagos took the second position with a close margin in the football finals, and Team South South/South East and Team North came third and fourth, respectively.

Wema Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, expressed gratitude to employees, families, sponsors, and partners for their participation and support.

Oseni noted that the event’s success demonstrated the bank’s commitment to promoting work-life balance and employee well-being.

He said: “This is our 10th year doing Wemalympic and today, I’d like to say a big Thank You to you all; staff of Wema Bank who continue to make out time and actively participate year-in-year-out, families of Knights who have been on this journey with us, our sponsors and partners who continue to support meaningfully, and everyone else who has been a part of this journey in any capacity.

“The energy I have seen here today gives me the confidence that there is nothing we cannot achieve as a bank if we set our minds to it. As we compete with passion, I urge us all to remember that we are one, and we are all winners. I wish you all the best. Thank you once again.”

Receiving the grand prize trophy on behalf of the winning region, Sunday Olaitan, Wema Bank’s Regional Executive for the South West Region, noted the importance of events like Wemalympics in boosting employee morale and promoting work-life balance.

On the South West’s triumph, he said, “South West has been a formidable force throughout the decade-long history of Wemalympics, and it goes without saying. This is our 4th consecutive victory at Wemalympics and our 6th time in total receiving the trophy for Overall Best.”

The event also featured commendable performances, including a ceremonial lap around the track, cheerleading performances, and the unveiling of the Wemalympics Anthem.

The tournament closed with two prizes: two round-trip tickets for the winners of the male and female 100m races, courtesy of Wakanow, and a brand-new EV, the WULING Bingo, for the Overall Best region, courtesy of GAC Motors.