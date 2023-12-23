Team Strength Emerges Winner at LSSC Sports Fiesta

It has been an eventful, entertaining, and healthy competition at the Lagos State Sports Commission LSSC End-of-Year Sports Fiesta held at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Rowe Park, Yaba, as Team Strength emerged as the overall champions.

The men and women of Grand (Matron) Mrs. Oshodi-Eko Titilayo, Director Public Affairs, and Grand (Patron) Elder Omoloju Oluwasegun, Director Administration and Human Resources, performed excellently in all the games, having shown their dominance to remain at the top of the medal table.

All the teams, with the support of their matrons and patrons, demonstrated resilience and attributes of sportsmanship by competing fairly in a serene environment created by the top management of the LSSC, led by the Director General, Oluwatoyin Gafaar.

An interesting part of the event on day 4 was the grit and zeal produced in the volleyball final between Team Strength and Commitment, shaking the floor and keeping spectators amazed, which later ended in favour of the team in yellow attire.

Team Strength, with 44 points, scooped 7 gold, 10 silver, and 3 bronze medals; Team Unity garnered 38 points, 6 gold, 7 silver, and 6 bronze medals.