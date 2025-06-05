Team SACVIN Wins Foundation For Cancer Care Golf Tourney

Share

It was a good day for a good cause at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, as golfers, including Cancer survivors, came out to Swing Against the Scourge of Cancer, a tournament organised by the Foundation for Cancer Care (FFC).

The 18-hole competition which had about 100 golfers, including cancer survivors on the course, saw Anil Khosa’-led Team Sacvin emerge winner.

Tagged ‘Swing Against Cancer’, Team Sacvin grossed a total of 89 Stableford points to emerge winner beating Team Birdie Boys with a score of 86 points to the second position, while the Team of Shi Liva Polymer with a score of 83-stableford points came third in the keenly contested 18-hole golf day.

Jerome Marinho, Pat Ozoemene, Adekoya Darius and Seline Hainsworh are the other winners in the keenly contested tournament.

