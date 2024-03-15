Team Nigeria’s Camp Faces Crisis as Coaches Protest Athletes Skipping Games

There is a potential crisis brewing in the track and field camp of Team Nigeria as some coaches object to certain athletes choosing which competitions to represent the country in. Some athletes choose to skip the African Games in Accra, Ghana but hoped to participate in the Olympics later in the year. The Nigeria track and field athletes arrived in Ghana on Tuesday and trained at the University of Ghana Stadium on Wednesday.

Most of the home-based athletes were present, while many of the US-based athletes arrived today. Some coaches expressed their disappointment, stating that athletes who missed the African Games should not expect to be included in the team to the Olympic Games, especially in the relays. Some of the coaches who spoke with our correspondent said any athlete who failed to come for the African Games should not expect to be part of the team to the Olympics, especially in the relay.

“We had a similar problem at the last World Championships with most of these athletes not coming around for trials where we can take advantage of the time together to work on tactics,” a coach who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said. “Another issue we are having with them is the fact that they will be asking for only their coaches to train them and this oftentimes disrupts our training with other athletes, he added.