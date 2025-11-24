Team Nigeria Secures 30 Medals, Sets New Benchmark In Riyadh

Nigeria has achieved its finest outing yet at the Islamic Solidarity Games, finishing eighth on the overall medals table with a total of 30 medals.

This historic achievement places Nigeria as Africa’s second-best performer at the Games, while Turkey topped the standings.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) hailed the success as a validation of its new strategic direction, which focuses on sending only athletes with strong podium prospects to major international competitions.

This year alone, the NSC has supported more than 40 sports federations across disciplines such as taekwondo, swimming, cricket, para-powerlifting, and para-badminton, many of whom have delivered medals on the global stage.

Nigeria’s medal haul in Riyadh comprised 11 gold, 12 silver, and 7 bronze.

Competing in seven sports, Taekwondo, Boxing, Athletics, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Para-Powerlifting, and Para-Athletics, the team secured medals in every discipline entered, an unprecedented outcome for the nation.

Weightlifting spearheaded the tally with 6 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze. Athletics followed with 2 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze, while Wrestling contributed 2 gold and 2 silver.

Para-Powerlifting added 1 gold, Boxing and Para-Athletics each earned 1 silver, and Taekwondo rounded off the count with 1 bronze.