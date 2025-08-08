Team Nigeria School Sports Contingents Arrive

…finished 4th overall with 25 medals in Algeria

Athletes and officials of the Nigeria school sports contingents have successfully returned home after an impressive showing at the inaugural School sports games in Algeria.

The team enmassed 25 medals in total and finished forth overall at the games.

According to the Team Captain Miracle Ezechukwu,

“this is an international exposure for us as athletes and we will come better in the future.

” I want to use this opportunity to thank the National sports commission who gave us the opportunity to represent our father. It is a rare opportunity and a dream come through flying out of the country in the green and white colours”.

” Long ago I have been watching athletes traveling and I never knew that I will not only travel out to represent Nigeria but also captain Nigeria”.

” I am very proud of my achievements having won two gold medals and one silver at the competition”, she said.

The successful outing of the team in Algeria has further deepened the National Sports commission grassroots drive with all the athletes being product of the IJA ( Invited Junior Athletes ) concept.

They were all scouted at the National Sports festival in Ogun state earlier this year and in Algeria the majority of them won medals for the nation.

Nigeria will be the host of the 2nd edition of the Games in 2027 after winning the bid from the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).