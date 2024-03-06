Team Nigeria poised for glory in Ghana amid poor preparation

After a year-long delay, the much-anticipated 2013 African Games are set to commence on Friday, March 8, across three cities in Ghana: Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast. With Team Nigeria poised to outperform its previous performance, anticipation runs high as the nation aims to surpass its achievements from five years ago in Rabat, Morocco, where they clinched second place behind Egypt. In 2019, Team Nigeria won 127 medals comprising 46 gold, 33 silver and 48 bronze medals with Egypt topping the table with a whopping 273 medals more than doubling Nigeria’s result as they went home with 102 gold, 98 silver and 73 bronze medals. What has been the biggest problem at the moment has been the preparation of Team Nigeria with the athletes scattered around various camps in Nigeria.

25 Sports for Team Nigeria

Nigeria will be participating in 25 sports with camp bases in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Gombe, and Bayelsa. Abuja, the country’s capital, will accommodate athletes participating in athletics, arm wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, rugby, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting and volleyball. Lagos served as the campsite for beach volleyball, cricket, handball, table tennis, mixed martial arts, and triathlon. Ibadan will host boxing, chess, scrabble, judo, and karate. Bayelsa catered to the wrestling team, while Gombe will provide facilities for the cycling team. However, there have been several complaints coming from the various camps, especially with the paucity of funds. The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, recently visited the athletes in their camp, where he emphasized the importance of giving their all and aiming for nothing short of gold in all sports and events. He encouraged the athletes to tap into their potential, showcasing the resilience, determination, and sportsmanship that define Nigerian athletes. The Minister reiterated the government’s total support for sports development in Nigeria, affirming that investments in sports infrastructure, training programs, and athlete welfare remain top priorities.

Poor treatment in camp

However, the athletes might not be in their best frame of mind as funds are yet to be provided for the games. Speaking with our correspondent, one of the athletes who craved anonymity said they have yet to hear anything. “We heard there was a request for the AFCON (Super Eagles’ participation in Cote d’Ivoire) and the Africa Games, but the presidency released funds for Super Eagles alone,” the athlete said. “One thing they don’t understand is the fact that other sports always return with more medals from international championships than football. “We are not motivated as expected, but we are trying our best in camp and hope the funds will be released on time before the Games.” There have also been complaints about poor meals which the athletes claimed had impacted negatively on their health. Some senior athletes who volunteered comments expressed concern over the quality of food served which they said deteriorated such that athletes only managed to eat as there was no alternative. According to one of the athletes; “Beef content in our meals drastically dropped, we needed it to build worn out tissues, meals were horrible needing urgent government attention.” Speculations were rife that the Sports Ministry was in dire need of funds for the Games as President Tinubu-led federal government was yet to release funds to the Sports Ministry. While some people are not expecting much from the country’s athletes going for the Games, some are still believing in the never-say-die attitude of Nigerians.

Believe in never-say-die spirit

Speaking with New Telegraph, former international, Yusuf Alli, said it was unfortunate that the country continues to apply a fire brigade approach to competitions. “We keep saying it’s around the corner (the games), is Nigeria as a country prepared, my answer is no. We knew about it four years ago and we didn’t do anything,” he said. “This idea of the fire brigade, when it comes to the last days we start putting things together, nowadays Africa is big and it doesn’t work anymore. It used to work for us but now it doesn’t work again. Every country in Africa wants to do well in the African Games. “Gone are the days when we win 14- 16 medals in athletics at the African Games. Now if we win five or six it’s very tough. I think we need to really sit down and put our act together and run sports the way it should be. We have the talents and we must channel it.” In his own words, another former international, Olumide Oyedeji, who was the Athletes Representative to the last Games in Rabat, Morocco, said Nigeria athletes always thrive when little is expected from them. The basketball star urged the athletes not to lose focus despite what’s happening at the moment while also calling on the government to do something the way they rescued the Super Eagles at the last Africa Cup of Nations. President of the Nigeria Handball Federation, one of the sports Nigeria would be participating in at the Games, Samuel Ocheho agreed that the preparations have not been the best, he is optimistic about Team Nigeria “I wish the preparation of Team Nigeria could be better than what it is. I would not say we have gotten the best preparation but we will not allow that to deter us, we will keep striving. “Despite the challenges, work has to go on. We have to build a good foundation for others to take over. We cannot allow the challenges to deter us,” he said.

Quest for first AG Gold

Meanwhile, table tennis will kick start the commencement of the 13th African Games according to the organisers with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) listing 10 athletes for the sport. Being one of the sports expected to showcase talents and skills, 29 countries will jostle for honours in seven events as all eyes will be on Africa’s highest-ranked player Aruna Quadri of Nigeria, who is yet to add the African Games men’s singles title to his medal tray. Accra International Conference Centre will host the table tennis event for seven days with the men’s singles kicking off the tournament with 84 men and 62 women battling for the coveted prize in the event. According to the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), the 18 men’s teams will be drawn into six groups of three each while the 12 women’s teams will be drawn into four groups with the top teams advancing to the event’s knockout stage. National youth champion, Matthew Kuti, and Amadi Umeh have been included in the 10-man contingent which includes experienced stars like Quadri Aruna, Olajide Omotayo and Taiwo Mati to compete in the men’s events. The women’s team include reigning national champion Hope Uduoka and she will be joined by another upcoming star – Sukurat Aiyelabegan. Others in the women’s team include Edem Offiong, Fatimo Bello and Esther Oribamise. Other federations like weightlifting and badminton, have already released their contingents for the Games as Nigeria looks forward to performing better than they did at the last Games. Available data show that Nigeria remains the second most-successful nation, still behind Egypt in the history of the Games with a total of 1326 medals won across 12 editions held every four years.