Team Nigeria Overtakes S’Africa In African Games Medals Table

Team Nigeria on Monday regained their second spot in the medals table at the end of Day 10, at the ongoing African Games in Ghana.

Team Nigeria returned to the second spot on the medals table after winning two gold medals on March 18.

Recall that the team dropped to the third spot on Thursday, March 14, for the first time since the tournament started. They were overtaken by Team South Africa.

However, the table turned again on Sunday as Team Nigeria won a total of 27 gold, 21 silver, and 28 bronze (76 medals).

The South African athletes have now dropped to third place with 25 gold, 29 silver, and 38 bronze medals. This means that the South African athletes have more total medals, 92, than Nigeria, but the Nigerian athletes are ahead thanks to their superior gold medals.

Egypt, who have been occupying the first spot on the medals table since the tournament started on March 8, are still occupying the spot comfortably with a massive 90 gold, 35 silver, and 29 bronze, for a total of 154 medals, which means that they are currently two times ahead of Nigeria in terms of total medals.

Algeria are still 4th on the medals table with 22 gold, 30 silver, and 37 bronze medals, totalling 89 medals, while Tunisia completes the top five with 10 gold, 20 silver, and 29 bronze medals.