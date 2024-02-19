New Telegraph

February 19, 2024
Team Nigeria out of World Team Table Tennis Championships

The Nigerian teams have been eliminated from the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships, held in Busan, South Korea, after failing to qualify for the knockout stage. The women’s team lost to both Mexico and Slovakia, with a score of 3-0 in both matches.

The trio of Edem Offiong, Ajoke Ojomu and Esther Oribamishe were unable to match their opponents’ level. The absence of captain Quadri Aruna may have taken a toll on the men’s team as they were defeated 3-0 and 3-1 by Chinese Taipei and Madagascar. Olajide Omotayo and Bode Abiodun were unable to capitalise on their experience against the Madagascan side, leading to a 3-1 defeat.

