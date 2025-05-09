Team Nigeria Out Of World Relays

Share

Nigeria’s participation in the 2025 World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, has been officially cancelled, dealing a major blow to the country’s hopes of qualifying for the World Athletics Championships.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) announced the withdrawal on Thursday, citing logistical impossibilities stemming from delayed visa issuance.

In an official statement, the AFN expressed deep regret over the last-minute cancellation, blaming what it described as “a fundamental failure of Chinese administrative processes” for the inability of Team Nigeria to travel in time for the competition.

“The Athletics Federation of Nigeria announces with deep regret the withdrawal of Team Nigeria from the 2025 World Relays in Guangzhou, China, despite visas finally being issued today (May 8)—far too late for meaningful participation in the competition,” the statement read.

The AFN outlined several key issues with the Chinese visa process, including excessive and discriminatory documentation requirements for Nigerian nationals.

The federation noted that visa applications were submitted well in advance at Chinese embassies in Washington D.C., Berlin, and Abuja, yet processing was delayed without adequate explanation.

Particularly problematic, according to the AFN, was the requirement for a special “Verification Letter of Invitation,” which was poorly communicated and inconsistently applied by the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

“Even after all documentation was finally accepted, Chinese authorities held the applications for additional days without justification, issuing the visas only on May 8—the same day the team was scheduled to arrive in Guangzhou,” the federation stated.

Nigeria’s absence from the World Relays has serious implications for the country’s relay teams, who were relying on a top-14 finish in Guangzhou to secure automatic qualification for the 2025 World Championships. With that opportunity now lost, the AFN and National Sports Commission (NSC) are considering alternative paths.

NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade disclosed that Nigeria may organize an international relay championship to create a qualification opportunity.

“We are hosting the African U-20 Championships in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in July, so we are looking at having a relay championships at the same time.

“All is not lost for our athletes. We are going to invite some of the countries that also did not make it to China,” he said.

Share