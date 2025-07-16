Team Nigeria Names 92 For CAA U-18/U-20 Championships

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has officially unveiled a 92-member squad that will represent the country at the 3rd CAA U-18/U-20 African Athletics Championships, which kicks off today, Wednesday, July 16, at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Leading the delegation is Olympian Prestina Ochonogor, who reached the final of the women’s long jump at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She headlines a strong contingent of emerging stars that includes Temitopa Ademola and Victor Clement, appointed captains of the girls’ and boys’ teams, respectively.

The announcement of the final list was made on Tuesday by AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, and the Federation’s Technical Director, Gabriel Okon.

Of the 92 athletes selected, 51 are male and 41 are female. The contingent comprises 40 athletes competing in the U-18 category and 52 in the U-20 division. According to the breakdown, 18 U-18 girls will compete in 17 events, while 22 boys in the same category will participate in 17 track and field events. The U-20 group features 24 girls in 18 events and 28 boys competing across 19 events.

Technical Director Okon stated that the selection process was thorough, taking into account athletes’ strength, technical proficiency, and Nigeria’s competitive advantage in specific disciplines.

“We took a critical and detailed look at each athlete’s performance and potential. I’m confident that this team will go far. They represent the future of Nigerian athletics — young, hungry, and full of spirit,” said Okon.

The spotlight now shifts to Abeokuta as the host city welcomes over 30 participating countries for what promises to be a highly competitive championship. Day 1 of the event will feature heats in the 100m for boys and girls in both age categories, while finals in disciplines such as the high jump and triple jump are also scheduled for the U-18 girls.

The championship is expected to serve as a platform for identifying the next generation of African athletics stars, with Team Nigeria aiming to make a strong impression on home soil.