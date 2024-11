Share

Team Nigeria has continued to excel at the ongoing 2nd Africa Military Games in Abuja, emerging as a standout force in taekwondo, wrestling and shooting.

Before the end of proceedings yesterday Nigeria had a massive haul of 121 medals including 60 gold, 34 silver and 27 bronze medals. They are followed by Algeria in second place with 53 medals, and Libya third with 13 medals.

Share

Please follow and like us: