Team Nigeria Clinches Women’s Cricket Bronze

The Nigerian women’s cricket team achieved a historic feat by defeating the Ugandan women’s team by three wickets in the third-place match of the African Games in Accra.

This win helped them pick up the bronze medal. Zimbabwe claimed the gold medal after beating South Africa in a Super Over. Both teams had scored 112 runs each in 20

Despite being the least ranked of the eight teams that the International Cricket Council-(ICC) Africa put forward to participate in the maiden outing of cricket at the continental sports fiesta, Nigeria managed to beat higher-ranked Uganda in the third-place match.

This win was a compliment to the team’s earlier accomplishment of defeating Namibia by 55 runs during the group game.

The captain of the Nigerian team, Blessing Etim, expressed her joy and said that this event crowned her cricket career and the leadership of the team. She added that she would cherish this moment for a long time.

“I am very happy about this win and credit should go to the President of the Federation (Uyi Akpata), for his encouragement. I think this moment wouldn’t have happened if not for his encouragement and motivation. This is for him. And I want to thank God for this too.

After winning the toss, Nigeria Women had opted to bowl first, showcasing exceptional bowling prowess that saw them restricting Uganda to a modest total of 76 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.