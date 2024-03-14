Team Nigeria Clinches Women’s Cricket Bronze

The Nigerian women’s cricket team achieved a historic feat by defeating the Ugandan women’s team by three wickets in the third-place match of the African Games in Accra.

This win helped them pick up the bronze medal. Zimbabwe claimed the gold medal after beating South Africa in a Super Over. Both teams had scored 112 runs each in 20 Despite being the least ranked of the eight teams that the International Cricket Council-(ICC) Africa put forward to participate in the maiden outing of cricket at the continental sports fiesta, Nigeria managed to beat higher-ranked Uganda in the third-place match.

This win was a compliment to the team’s earlier accomplishment of defeating Namibia by 55 runs during the group game.