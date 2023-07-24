Team Nigeria begins Scrabble World Championship on bright note

The colourful Team Nigeria started her quest to defend the team title and also reclaim the individual crown at the World Scrabble Championship holding in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on a positive note on Saturday with four players in the top 20 at the end of Championship Day 1.

The four players currently leading the Team Nigeria challenge in Las Vegas are former African Champion, Nsikak Etim, former World Champion, Wellington Jighere, current national Green Jacket holder and West African Champion Eta Karo, and Bright Idahosa.

Nigeria is occupying the second spot in the team event with 26 wins behind host USA on 28, Canada on 23 while Australia is fourth with 22 wins among the 29 countries in attendance at the competition. Nsikak Etim is the highest ranked Nigeria in the individual event at number 3 with 7 wins and a cumulative points of plus 662 from 8 rounds of games just like Wellington Jighere who is occupying the fourth spot on the table with 7 wins but with a lower cumulative points of 573.

In 14th position, Eta Karo with 6 wins plus 370 cumulative points, and Bright Idahosa, 18th with 6 wins plus 221 cumulative points are the other Nigerian touch bearers in the top 20 after the close of play on Day 1. Homeboy, Will Anderson is leading the table with 8 with and a plus 888 cumulative points ahead of England’s Harshan Lamabadusuriya who is yet to drop a game just like Anderson but has 569 cumulative points.