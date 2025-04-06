Team Nigeria Begins Quest For Honours At World Junior Fencing Championships

Share

Team Nigeria’s six-man squad is brimming with confidence as they head to the 2025 World Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Wuxi, China, taking place from April 7 to 15.

The team comprises four boys and two girls, led by 17-year-old Inkosi Brou, the country’s highest-ranked fencer.

Brou, the grandson of a former Director General of NAFDAC, is Nigeria’s most active fencer, having competed in over five tournaments this year.

He is also the first Nigerian to win a medal at an international fencing event and hopes to further improve his world ranking ahead of the 2025 African Senior Championships in Lagos this June.

“My target is to make the top 16 in the junior men’s sabre individual event, improve my junior FIE ranking, and perform better than I did last year at the Junior/Cadet World Championships in Saudi Arabia,” Brou said.

The squad also features the Idongesit siblings, all making their international debut for Nigeria in China. Eighteen-year-old Mahathir Idongesit aims to reach the top eight in his first world junior championship.

“My target in China is to make it to the top eight. I’m also hoping to give my best, no matter the outcome,” he said.

Fourteen-year-old Mahadi Idongesit is focused on reaching the podium.

“My target is to get on the podium and finish among the top three. I will give it my all to achieve this,” he said.

Despite the potential strength of his opponents, Mahadi remains determined:

“I expect to give my best, no matter who I face in China.”

Thirteen-year-old Sara Idongesit is seeking valuable experience in her first international outing.

“My target in China is to reach the top 16 and give it everything I have. I see this as a valuable opportunity to learn and grow. No matter who I fence against, I’ll give it my all,” she said.

US-based Peluola Akinbamiro, who competed at this year’s African Junior Championships in Angola, is entering the competition with modest ambitions.

“I am hoping to make it to the top eight or higher and that everything will run smoothly,” the 13-year-old said.

Other African countries competing in China include Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, South Africa, Togo, and Tunisia.

The World Cadets and Juniors Fencing Championships is an annual international event organized by the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

