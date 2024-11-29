Team Nigeria Beats Botswana, Lifts WCQ Trophy In Abuja

Share

Nigeria’s Men’s cricket team have emerged as the winner of the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C concluded at the cricket oval of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on yesterday.

Nigeria beat Botswana by 77 runs to seal their unbeaten run in the five-match World Cup Qualifier.

The Director General of the Nigeria Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, at the event, said the victory was a perfect ending to a brilliant showing of all the team at Nigeria Cricket Federation led by Uyi Akpata.

He said: “I am very impressed at the level of professionalism displayed and this is what we encourage as a Commission.

Nigeria didn’t just qualify and win the event, the team that staged this event has shown leadership and professionalism and we are proud of them.” Olopade said the cricket has consistently shown potential for social development.

“We must commend the leadership of Nigeria Cricket Federation. Our Undergirls will be at the Cricket World Cup in Malaysia in January, and now our boys are through to the last stage of the 2025 T20 Men’s World Cup.

They deserve all the support we can give them. And as a commission we are determined to give support to other sports other than the popular ones,” the NSC DG said.

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, said that hosting these African countries in Abuja during the series has thrown up Nigeria as a cricket destination besides investment in talent development.

“We are excited to have hosted these countries; Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Eswatini, St. Helena and Sierra Leone. I believe the quality of our grounds and our organization have communicated our readiness to host more top-class cricket events,” Akpata said.

In the match against Nigeria and Botswana, Nigeria won the toss and elected to bat first, and set 13.00 in the first over to signal a high scorning inning.

Tharindu Perera stepped up and got the wicket of opener Selim Salau 1(4) with the last ball of the second over dousing the two quick overs. Isaac Danladi came on and paired Sulaimon Runsewe with a partnership of 140.

Danladi’s brilliant knock of 80 off 45 along with Runsewe’s 74 off 53 kept Nigeria in contention and sent pressure to the Baggy Blues of Botswana.

The Yellow-Green did not sweat much as the 181/5 score simply put the game beyond the visitors, they were all out for 104 in 18.2 overs. Nigeria won by 77 runs.

