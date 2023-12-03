Team MVP Shines As New Winners Emerge At Mtn Champs Abuja

With two days of intense competition at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja which is staging the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final, some of the 43 Most Valuable Performers (MVPs) selected across the first three legs of the competition (Be- nin, Uyo and Ibadan) held their own to gain points for the team, while new winners emerged in other events to give the MVPs a good run for their money.

One of the standout performers was Youth Girls 100m champion, Miracle Oluebube Ezechukwu, who represented Nigerian Tulip International Secondary School. Ezechukwu set three Personal Bests (PB) enroute her victory, clocking 12.16secs in the heats, and was the fastest overall in the semi- finals, posting a new PB of 11.96secs to top the Girls 100m going into the final.

She then pulled away from the rest of the field to win in a new lifetime best of 11.93secs to take GOLD. Her friend and teammate Chigozie Nwankwo was the second fastest overall and claimed Silver in 12.19secs, while Team MVP’s Success Oyibu also ran a PB of 12.31secs to finish 3rd. Team MVP’s Emmanuel Oyetunde shook off the threat posed by Doveland International School’s Khalil Saleh to cross the line first in 11.43secs in the Youth Boys’ 100m as the latter settled for Silver, while David Nda-Isaiah of International Community School took the Bronze.

However, Team MVP’s Alvin Onyeama delivered the perfor- mance of the day as he shaved off more than two-tenths from his 100m PB, crossing the line in a new best of 11.09secs in the semis, which would be the fastest time overall in that category. There are other winners in various categories of the competition.