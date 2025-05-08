Team MVP Shine Bright On Day 3 Of MTN CHAMPS Grand Final In Uyo

Share

Team MVP emerged as the standout force on Day 3 of the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final, lighting up the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo with a series of dominant performances across multiple track events, particularly in the sprint and quarter-mile races.

Demonstrating their depth and development program, Team MVP athletes produced a flurry of personal bests and podium sweeps that underscored their status as the meet’s top contenders.

In the Cadet (U-14) Girls’ 100m, Ebimoboere Christopher led a 1-2-3 MVP sweep, clinching gold in a personal best of 12.61s. She was followed by teammates Ella Udumubrai (12.97s) and Jolaade Adesanya (12.98s).

The Cadet Boys’ 100m saw Abdulaleem Abdulsalam win gold in a PB of 11.88s, with Team MVP’s Aaron Usifo taking bronze, while Saviour Nnokama of Secondary Grammar School Ibeno claimed silver.

The Youth (U-17) Girls’ 100m was another clean sweep for Team MVP, with Bernice Onoriode (12.40s), Goodnews Saturday (12.46s), and Rebecca Enilolobo (12.63s) finishing first, second, and third respectively.

In the Youth Boys’ 100m, Muhammed Jimoh claimed gold in 11.09s, just ahead of teammate Destiny Reuben (11.11s), with Osadenis Mixed Secondary School’s Onyemech Peter Onoriode (11.13s) settling for bronze.

In the Junior (U-20) Women’s 100m, Ejiro Peter sprinted to gold in a new personal best of 11.81s, followed closely by Tejiri Ugoh (11.92s PB) and Faith Chukwuma of Osadenis (11.94s PB).

The Junior Men’s 100m title went to Stanley Willam of Obiano in a PB of 10.68s, edging out Team MTN’s Alvin Onyeama (10.72s) and Righteous Olerirume of Favoured Stars.

Kate Odumoso impressed in the Senior Women’s 100m, clocking a PB of 11.36s to win gold. Chioma Cynthia (11.62s) and Chika Bakwanye (11.74s) completed the podium.

In the marquee Senior Men’s 100m, Paris 2024 semifinalist Favour Ashe of MoC defended his MTN CHAMPS title with a season’s best of 10.20s. Bayelsa’s Augustine Ezuruike (10.48s PB) and Amreremenore Edesiri of Global Track & Field (10.56s PB) finished second and third.

Team MVP’s dominance continued in the 400m events. In the Girls’ category, Victory Aganya claimed gold in a PB of 58.29s, while Chizoba Onyemauwa (58.58s) and Mary Chioma Edeh (58.63s PB) followed.

The Youth Boys’ 400m saw another MVP sweep led by Jesulayomi Ogundijo, with Chukwueweniwe Olisa Emmanuel and Ibrahim Ahmed completing the trio.

In the Junior Men’s 400m, Team MTN’s Ezekiel Asuquo continued his strong run from Lagos, winning in 47.49s. Stephen Adejumo secured silver, just ahead of Obiano’s Chidiebere Chigozie Obed.

Miracle Sonny won the Junior Women’s 400m in a PB of 53.81s, with Toheebat Jimoh (54.30s PB) and Team MVP’s Elizabeth Olumide (55.13s) rounding out the top three.

Victor Sampson, reigning NDDC Sports Festival champion, triumphed in the Senior Men’s 400m with a time of 47.07s. Global Track & Field’s Michael Ighogboja followed in 47.10s (PB), with Johnson Nnamani clocking 47.19s for bronze.

In the Senior Women’s race, Rhoda Adisa set a new personal best of 53.96s to win gold, with Miracle Donald (54.11s PB) and Odot Udo (54.50s) claiming silver and bronze respectively.

Team MVP dominated the Cadet category, leading the Boys’ standings with 40 points, ahead of Aunty Iso International (16 points) and Lutheran High (14 points).

The Girls’ division saw Team MVP top with 39 points, trailed by Ibiaku Itam Community (23 points) and Four Towns Community (12 points).

In the Youth Boys’ category, Team MVP B led with 58 points, followed by Team MVP A (30 points) and Afaha Eket Government (14 points). Team MVP A also led the Youth Girls’ standings with 53 points, ahead of Charity of the Most Precious Blood (27 points) and Ikot Ibiok Girls (20 points).

In the Junior Mixed division, Akwa Ibom topped with 77 points, with Team MTN and Obiano following with 48 and 32 points respectively. Akwa Ibom also finished atop the Senior category with 92 points, while Big Joe and Cross River tied for second with 37 points. Bayelsa and Altivelis each scored 30 points to round out the top five.

As the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final approaches its conclusion, Team MVP has clearly positioned itself as the dominant force across multiple age categories, setting the stage for a thrilling final day of competition.

