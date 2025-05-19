Team Lagos Wins First Weightlifting Gold As Rush Begins

Share

The race for medals has officially kicked off at the 22nd National Sports Festival in Ogun State, with Team Lagos making an early mark in women’s weightlifting.

Ronke Olarinoye delivered Lagos’ first gold medal of the Games yesterday, winning the 45kg women’s snatch event with an impressive lift of 65kg.

She edged out Esther Amarachi Chijioke, representing the Invited Junior Athletes team, who lifted 64kg to take silver. Christiana Allorima of Team Rivers completed the podium with a bronze, lifting 61kg.

Olarinoye’s gold-winning performance was recorded at 12:57pm and could be the first official medal of the ongoing festival, although final confirmation is still expected from the Main Organising Committee, as several other events also concluded on the same day.

The weightlifting competition, held at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Sagamu, is one of several events that began on Sunday.yesterday Other sports, including kung fu, deaf badminton, and badminton, are also underway at venues.

