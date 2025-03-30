Team Lagos emerges winner of S’West Games 2025

Share

Host state Lagos has emerged as the winner of the inaugural South West Games 2025 and BAT SWAG, which came to a thrilling and exciting end Friday at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium Onikan where the closing ceremony took place.

Team Lagos won 14 gold, five silver, and two bronze medals to emerge winners.

They are followed by Ogun State in second place with 10 gold medals, while Ondo State is in third place with three gold medals.

Under-18 athletes from the six states of the region competed in the Games, which were held from the 25th to the 28th of March in seven sports: football, basketball, archery, table tennis, athletics, boxing, and volleyball.

Team Lagos also highlighted the closing ceremony as its U-18 football team defeated the Ekiti team 5-2 in a pulsating and exciting final match, which had spectators begging for more.

The Lagos team capped its performance at the Games with an overwhelming haul of medals in table tennis, boxing, and archery. In table tennis, Lagos took home all five gold medals on display and two silver medals while taking a commanding lead in boxing, winning all four gold medals available.

The hosts were also impressive in archery, winning seven medals (four gold, two silver, and one bronze medal) to finish on top of the overall table with 14 gold, five silver, and two bronze medals.

Ogun State were also impressive, topping the table in basketball (two gold medals), archery (four gold, two silver, and three bronze medals) and athletics (three gold and four silver medals, to finish second overall.

In overall third place is Ondo state with three gold, nine silver and seven gold medals.

While all the winners went home with medals, individual award winners were also awarded individual laurels, while the top three winners got shining trophies to show for their efforts.

Impressed with the outcome of the games, the convener of the games Dr. Lanre Alfred informed that that the games would be sustained as an annual event.

He said the South West Games 2025 is a movement driven by the revolutionary power of sports. At its core lies the Bola Ahmed Tinubu South West Alliance Games (BATSWAG), a sub-tournament designed to mirror the legacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The games are an avenue to address the daunting challenges facing young people in the South West, from limited exposure to socio-economic struggles. With BATSWAG, we hope to celebrate Tinubu’s visionary leadership while providing a platform for young talents to dream, achieve, and inspire others.

“For about a week, these young athletes found purpose, direction, and joy in sports. This is a cause worth sustaining and supporting by our governors and corporate organizations alike. We cannot do it alone. The South West Games belongs to the youth, and as leaders and stakeholders, it is our responsibility to ensure that they have the platform they need to thrive. To every sponsor, every governor, every administrator, and every individual who contributed to making this event a reality, I say thank you. The journey has only just begun, and with continued support, we will take the South West Games to even greater heights,” added Alfred.

