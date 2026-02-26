Team Edo Beats Delta To Win N’Delta Games

Team Edo has emerged winners of the second edition of the Niger Delta Games, which concluded on Thursday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

Before the final four relay races on the last day, Edo had already secured first place. As at publication time, Edo had 52 gold, 34 silver, and 25 bronze medals.

Delta State finished second with 39 gold, 29 silver, and 35 bronze medals, while defending champions Bayelsa State came third with 25 gold, 24 silver, and 26 bronze medals.

Other states finished as follows: Akwa Ibom (4th), Abia (5th), Cross River (6th), Ondo (7th), Rivers (8th), and Imo State (9th).

Team Delta dominated the relays, winning three out of four events. Edo State took gold in the 4x100m men and women, as well as the 4x400m women, while Akwa Ibom State won the 4x400m men relay.

The games, sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission and organized by Dunamis Icon Limited, also celebrated culture. At the Cultural Expo Night headlined by Okey Bakassi, Ondo State won the dancing competition with a prize of ₦1 million, which was doubled by the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, who was present.

Chairman of the Edo State Sports Council, Amadin Enabulele, commended the team for their victory and praised Governor Monday Okpebholo for supporting the athletes.

He said, “This is a great feat for our team, and I must commend the athletes for finishing on top. This is a proud moment for the state, and I also attribute this success to Governor Monday Okpebholo for the unwavering support he provided to the team.”