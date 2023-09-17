Team Delta Ready to Defend NYG Title

With few days to the commencement of the 7th edition of the National Youth Games, Team Delta has intensified its preparations ahead of the games to be held at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium Asaba.

The young athletes who have been in camp were taken through rigorous training by their Coaches as the six-time champions of the Games looks to maintain its dominance in the cadet sports meet.

Team Delta who had won every edition of the National Youth Games since its inception in 2013 are favorites to win the age grade annual sports fiesta.

The Project Manager, Media, Publicity and Mobilization of the Local Organising Committee, Moses Etu, while reacting to Team Delta’s preparation said the team does not want to leave any stone unturned in delivering another title triumph.