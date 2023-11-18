Teal Green Agbada: Sophisticated Fashion At Its Peak

Africa is known for several things, from the beautiful wildlife to breath-taking landscapes, unique culture, delicious cuisine, and more importantly, amazing fashion. Like everything else, African fashion is known for its colourfulness and vibrancy, which has seen it copied across several countries around the world. One such example that has become popular worldwide is the Agbada for men.

The Agbada has been a part of the African culture for centuries. Chiefs, rulers, or anybody with a commanding position primarily wore it. Earlier, only the royal families and rich were allowed to wear the Agbada but times have changed, and so is Agbada styling ideas too. Teal colour is a combination of deep blue and green. It’s richer than aqua, and farther into the green family than turquoise.

Agbada in teal colour is rich but falls on the more muted end of the colour spectrum. Teal green Agbada can be worn on formal occasions such as Eids, weddings, funerals, and other special ceremonies. People also wear it while going to the church or for Friday prayer specifically. The fabric for Agbada can be cotton, an Ankara print, George fabric, damask, velvet as well as brocade.

Men Agbada are decorated with beautiful embroidery that can be of a contrasting colour or the same colour as that of the fabric. Agbada fashion has changed with time. It is still predominantly a men’s fashion, and you are more than likely to see celebrities and other influential figures wearing it. However, it is not exclusively for them as anyone can wear Agbada regardless of their age, gender, or even social standing. The trend has become so popular such that it has breached racial divide.

TIPS

Unlike most African outfits, Agbada sets itself apart in that it contains four pieces, instead of the usual two or three.

Traditionally, the gown reached ankle length, but modern styles have seen it become shorter; usually around the knees, but some styles even being as short as slightly below the waist.

Modern fashion trends have seen the rise of new styles, such as long sleeves and tight-fitting (slim-fit) shirts.

Fila is the hat or the headgear that is worn to complement and complete the Agbada look.

Agbada attire is ideal for a wide range of occasions and situations. As a result, there are different Agbada styles.

Aside from traditional fabrics, Agbada out- fits can also be made from using pure materials such as cotton.