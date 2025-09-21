Teachwise Daycare Honoured At Sun Africa Awards

Teachwise Family Daycare Ltd has been recognized as the ‘Brand Leader in Early Childhood Education’ at the Sun Africa Awards held at Eko Hotels, Lagos Island.

This honor underscores the daycare’s commitment to improving standards in early learning, child safety, and family-centered care across Nigeria.

The Sun Africa Awards celebrate innovation and quality in various sectors, recognizing Teachwise for its excellence in early childhood development. The award emphasizes the importance of strong pedagogical methods, highly trained caregivers, safety protocols, and community engagement, reinforcing Teachwise’s status as a leader in foundational education.

“This recognition validates our belief that every child deserves a nurturing start,” stated a Teachwise spokesperson. “We are proud to be acknowledged alongside innovators across Africa and renew our commitment to quality and community partnership in early childhood education.”

The significance of this award lies in its focus on quality early childhood education, which is crucial for cognitive, emotional, and social development. With Nigeria’s rapidly growing youth population, access to high-quality learning environments is essential for building human capital and addressing educational disparities. Awards like the Sun Africa Awards elevate discussions about investment and best practices in the sector.

Teachwise Family Daycare boasts several key strengths that impressed the awarding jury:

– A child-centered curriculum that merges play-based learning with appropriate academics.

– Continuous training and certification for caregivers to ensure best developmental practices.

– Comprehensive safety and health protocols for young children.

– Engaging family programs that involve parents in the learning process.

– Community outreach initiatives that broaden access and expertise.

Teachwise sets a replicable model for quality and scalability in early learning. By combining evidence-based practices with community-focused programs, it illustrates how private providers can support national early childhood goals and improve primary education readiness.

Education advocates and parents praised the award at the ceremony, noting that such recognitions can elevate standards in the sector by promoting accountability and measurable outcomes. The visibility of brand leaders helps parents and policymakers identify programs that deliver substantial developmental benefits.

Looking ahead, this award positions Teachwise to expand its influence through partnerships, policy discussions, and scalable models in underserved communities. Plans include enhancing professional development for staff, expanding caregiver training programs, and increasing family outreach to reach more children in Lagos and beyond.

The Sun Africa Awards honor organizations and leaders demonstrating innovation and excellence across industries annually. The ceremony at Eko Hotels attracts business leaders, policymakers, and experts to provide a platform for winners to showcase their contributions.

Teachwise Family Daycare Ltd is a Nigerian early childhood education provider dedicated to offering safe and developmentally appropriate programs for infants and young children. Through trained caregivers, a play-based curriculum, and active family engagement, Teachwise aims to lay strong learning foundations