Teaching in local languages’ll reduce under-development –Mimiko

Prof Nahzeem Olufemi-Mimiko, former Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University has insisted that teaching in local languages remains the key solution to unlocking Nigeria’s growth and educational development.

Mimiko made the remarks at the 8th Convocation Lecture of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL) on the Topic: “Reimaging Nigeria’s (University) Education For Wholesome National Development” held at Felele Campus, Lokoja.

The former VC frowned at the nation’s present educational system where learning is done through foreign languages other than the local languages.

The former don, argued that unless the Nigerian government changed the narrative of the nation’s educational system, attaining the desired development to catch up with other developed nations would be a mirage.

“Check out developed nations like China, India, Japan among others, they teach in their local languages, which have greatly helped in developing their economies.”

“Enough research evidence has been provided; confirming that learning is best delivered at primary school level in the local language.”

“What is needed to propel Nigeria to an unprecedented development is to make this into a national policy, train teachers and instructors on this level of usage of the local language.”

“By doing so, we will place Nigerian kids on a firmer pedestal for post basic levels of education,” he said.

According to him, the cultural imperative is that such a policy will also help in sustaining and preserving many of our indigenous languages and save them from cultural aridity.

