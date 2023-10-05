Teachers Will Get Their Due Reward Under My Watch – Tinubu

…Tahir: FG, teachers must re-evaluate approaches

…Sununu: Teachers must embrace new innovations

…NUT decry infrastructural deficit, poor funding

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2023 World Teachers Day celebration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to ensure teachers in the country get their due rewards throughout his administration.

Tinubu who delivered the keynote address titled, “Teacher Appreciation: Nurturing Minds, Changing Lives,” on Thursday in Abuja, maintained that Nigeria’s future could only be safeguarded by investing in education, empowering the teachers and providing every child with the needed tools to reach their dream destination.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, he regretted that the neglect of the teaching profession was why teachers were confronted with the challenges of; overcrowded classrooms, scarce resources and limited opportunities for professional development.

He said, “Our commitment to actualising our education reforms is to drive the emergence and sustenance of a system that recognises that education is the mother of new ideas and groundbreaking discoveries.

“With well-taught workforces, we are not only going to build a nation that thinks but one that lives in an interconnected world, a world where the exchange of knowledge and ideas knows no boundaries.

“Without motivated teachers, we can’t build a nation that fosters such international cooperation, builds bridges of understanding, and addresses global challenges such as climate change, poverty, and healthcare. So, education, to us, and I believe to you too, is not just a means to individual success; it is a path to global harmony and sustainable development.

“Of course, our dear teachers, we are not just going to focus solely on technological advancements. The human aspect of education is just as critical as the infrastructure.

“Our teachers deserve to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. It is my promise that we will work tirelessly to build a society where the teacher’s reward begins to manifest here on earth.”

Tinubu further disclosed that the Ministers of Education have been directed to collaborate with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to comprehensively revise existing guidelines “to ensure that anyone seeking to benefit from this Act must be fully prepared to return to the classroom, equipped with the latest teaching techniques and skills, especially in the realm of information technology.

“I am pleased to share with you a significant policy initiative, the Harmonised Retirement Age of Teachers in Nigeria Act 2022, which allows our dedicated teachers to continue their invaluable service for up to forty years or until reaching the age of sixty-five, whichever comes first. This measure is designed to retain the wealth of experience within our educational system and bolster the number of educators in our schools.

“I encourage each of you to consider taking advantage of this policy, but please bear in mind that eligibility is not automatic. To benefit from this Act, you must possess contemporary teaching skills, including proficiency in information technology, as we strive to equip our students for both the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow.”

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman who said there was a need for teachers and government alike to re-evaluate their respective approaches to the issues of welfare, recruitment and training, added that it was time to reflect on the impediments that teachers encounter while instilling knowledge, values, and hope in their students..

He said: “We have to re-evaluate our approach to teacher training, recruitment, welfare and equip teachers with the skills, resources and the recognition they deserve to meet the evolving demands of education in the 21st century.

“It is, therefore, paramount that while reaffirming the importance of their invaluable role in shaping a brighter tomorrow every year, there is a dire need to clear the hurdles that prevent the optimal realization of their roles and targets.

“We are aware that the personal experiences of teachers in the field are a journey filled with both challenges and rewards. The travail of educating young minds goes beyond the confines of the classroom. It is a continuous effort to inspire, motivate and guide students towards their full potential.

“However, teachers should note that their words resonate deeply with their students and pupils thereby reaffirming the importance of the educator’s role in nurturing creativity or cluelessness and curiosity or apathy.”

Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, urged teachers in Nigeria to upgrade their teaching skills and capacities by embracing technology innovations in order to fit into the current trend of education globally.

He said: “In Nigeria, as in many other countries worldwide, the shortage of qualified teachers and the desired form of education pose a significant challenge. Ongoing international deliberations recommend changes that anchor on Commitment, Connections, Communication and Creativity in the prevailing traditional education methodology.

“Therefore, Education is at a critical juncture and teachers in service require constant training and retraining to fit into the scheme of things.

“The Teacher we want shall be a creative, active listener, engaging, collaborative and empathetic. He also must be adaptive, focused on growth, patient, respectful and prepared to engage in lifelong learning.

“The Teacher Education Curriculum is often reviewed to integrate emerging issues and best practices. However, most of our teachers may be computer literate but unable to deploy Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Teaching and Learning and this immensely affects education outcomes and the ability to achieve our national development goals. It is, therefore, imperative that teachers in Nigeria take advantage of the Open Education Resource (OER) and other online and in-person study centres to upgrade and become “the teachers we want” for us to collectively ensure that every child in Nigeria has access to quality education.”

President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Titus Amba while calling on the government to improve teachers’ access to training, digital tools and materials, also called for adequate funding of the sector.

“These developments require teachers to build their capacities to be resilient, creative and innovative to shape the future of teaching to meet the new trends and challenges in education.

“I therefore urge all teachers to embrace the inevitable role of technology and artificial intelligence in education delivery in our schools and the world over.

“However, the government has a duty to improve access to digital tools and materials as well as provide the necessary training the teachers need in this regard.

“Inadequate funding and investment in education is one of the major barriers to functional quality public education in Nigeria. The budgetary allocation to education at the national level over the years has been observed to be a far cry from the international benchmarks of at least 4 to 6% of GDP and/or at least 15% to 20% of the national budget. The situation is not better in many states of the federation.

“The NUT is therefore, using this global event to join Education International (EI) and other partners to advocate and demand for adequate and equitable funding for public education under the framework of the GO Public! Fund Education campaign

“We hereby call on all tiers of government to respect and safeguard the right of every child to quality education by providing adequate funding and investment in education.

“Let us rise to support, value and respect teachers who create the future of our tomorrow’s leaders and strive to improve their pay, and their working conditions and empower them to stay in their well-chosen profession.”

Amba also raised an alarm over the acute shortage of teachers, delayed payment of salaries especially for teachers in the basic education sector and infrastructural deficit in schools across the country.

“Teacher shortage has remained an albatross to many education systems around the world over the years. In Nigeria, the issue of teacher shortage has become worrisome, especially in the basic and senior secondary sub-education sectors.

“Reports from practitioners indicate an alarming rate of retirement of teachers without a corresponding recruitment to fill the gaps. Studies have shown low enrolment into education courses in tertiary institutions as they are considered as last options by admission seekers.

“Some trained teachers also accept the job of teaching as a stepping stone and leave for greener pastures, once the opportunities come their way.

“According to UNICEF, a total of 175,000 qualified teachers are needed to fill the capacity gaps in addressing the challenge of inadequate qualified teachers in our nation’s schools.

“The NUT observes with dismay the alarming infrastructural deficit prevalent across the nation’s basic and senior secondary schools. This near absence of optimum educational facilities has paved the way for inimical activities which are hampering the smooth running and development of our school system.

“These include: examination malpractice, kidnapping, abduction of students and teachers etc. We therefore urge the various tiers of government in Nigeria to provide adequate infrastructure and facilities that will bring about the conducive and safe environments needed for effective teaching and learning in the nation’s schools and educational institutions

“Teachers of basic education schools system deserve to be paid their monthly salaries in good time as other public and civil servants. We urge the federal government to direct the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission to treat the funds of basic education as a first-line charge and the funds be channelled through the state government monthly allocations.”