Teachers, Students Escape Death As 4-Storey School Building Collapses In Lagos

Students and staff of Yemco Nursery, Primary and Comprehensive College in the Ogba area of Lagos State narrowly escaped death yesterday when a four-storey building housing the school collapsed shortly after the premises were evacuated.

The structure, located at 11 Adudatu Street, behind County Hospital in the Aguda area of Ogba, caved in around noon, barely three minutes after pupils and teachers were moved out of the building.

Witnesses said the structure gave way shortly after students and teachers were hurriedly evacuated from the premises, preventing what could have resulted in heavy casualties.

According to eyewitness accounts, panic broke out in the neighbourhood when cracks were reportedly noticed in the building, prompting a swift evacuation of occupants moments before the structure collapsed.

A user on X, identified as @Eromosele6, said students and staff had just left the building when it suddenly came down. “Students and teachers of a school in the Ogba area on Monday narrowly escaped death after a four-storey building housing the institution collapsed minutes after they evacuated the structure,” the post read.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service later arrived at the scene and secured the area, restricting access to the collapsed structure to prevent further danger. Emergency responders also as- sessed the site to ensure no one was trapped beneath the rubble.