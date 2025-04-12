Teachers Not Robots, Humanise Education Policy – Expert

Share

An education advocate and founder of Chaste Intellect International School, Afees Jimoh, has called on policymakers in the education sector to humanise education policies, stressing that teachers are not robots.

According to Jimoh, teachers require emotional support, recognition, and fair compensation to function optimally.

“They must be exposed to and provided with many opportunities for continuous professional development (CPD). Without adequate support for teachers, I see no way we can even contemplate effective teaching,” he noted.

Jimoh also advised that the current curriculum be redesigned to reflect modern realities.

Learning, he said, must move from fact-recall to the acquisition of transferable skills such as creativity, adaptability, and collaboration. Without this shift, learner-centred education will remain merely aspirational.

“Many of our board examinations, including WAEC and NECO, are heavily knowledge-based: definitions, lists, book-specific answers, prescribed responses, and intense societal and parental pressure to perform. These limit effective teaching.

“Many teachers are torn between teaching for life and teaching for exams. In summary, infrastructure, compensation, and a redefined curriculum must go hand-in-hand if we are serious about transforming learning outcomes,” he said.

Jimoh noted that this philosophy has strongly influenced the ethos and direction of Chaste Intellect International School.

“Even within the constraints of a dual curriculum and a system heavily reliant on exam-based outcomes, we have made deliberate efforts to instil a culture of curiosity, creativity, and digital fluency.

“We have established platforms like our Coding and Robotics Club, which goes beyond the regular curriculum and allows students to experiment with coding, design thinking, and project-based learning.

“We have also infused innovation into everyday school culture by rewarding problem-solving and encouraging experimentation in class projects.

*These are small but steady steps towards developing the 21st-century learner, even within a traditional educational framework,” Jimoh disclosed.

He further revealed that while global education policies are increasingly shifting from knowledge-based to skills-based learning, the pace of policy evolution varies significantly across countries.

“While many nations are reforming curricula to foster collaboration, critical thinking, and digital literacy, others including Nigeria are still tethered to rigid, exam-centric systems. These systems have become a significant barrier for educators like us who want to move forward.”

On how he stays abreast of the latest trends and research in education, Jimoh said he prioritises continuous professional development and strategic networking.

“I subscribe to journals, attend leadership summits (both physical and virtual), and maintain correspondence with thought leaders in education across the globe. I also spend time with my team reflecting on our practices and staying attuned to new educational technologies and philosophies.

“Most importantly, I try to contextualise every trend. We do not jump on every global bandwagon we adopt what fits our philosophy, our learners, and our local realities,” he added.

