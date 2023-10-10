Teachers deserve their laurels

A society without teachers is as good as dead. Life’s journey begins with learning, a process that continues until we all return to our maker. Parents play vital roles, in their absence guardians fill the gap. The teacher continues from where the family stops. Every October 5, the world literally grinds to a halt, celebrating what is called ‘Teachers Day’. Over 100 countries attach importance to this date. Those who are unable to join, like India and Australia, still make out time on different dates to perform the ritual.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is at the centre of this innovation which began in 1994. It all boils down to “appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world.” The old saying of rewarding teachers in heaven does not hold true anymore. Every year, there is a theme to guide the day. In 2017, it was, ‘Empowering Teachers’. The theme for 2018 was emphatic with ‘The Right to Education Means the Right to a Qualified Teacher’. This year, it was ‘The Teachers we need for the Education we want’. Nigeria, as usual, joined the world to celebrate October 5. Speeches were delivered; teachers were made to look special and promised all the good things below the sky. Honours were rolled out and winners went home happy. As usual, it ended there. Beyond the cameras, teaching in Nigeria is full of frustration.

The government spends more money funding political projects than investing in education. Annual budgetary allocations are tilted towards defence, and salaries and allowances of politicians. It is unthinkable that in the twenty-first century, teachers are owed salaries by various federal and state institutions. These are the same people tasked with educating children that will grow up to lead the country. Of course, expectations are that a hungry teacher will be angry with his wards.

In the First Republic, teaching was the first profession. Every successful lawyer or medical doctor began as a teacher. It would be safe to say, therefore, that the standard of education was higher than it is today where many look towards the classroom for lack of opportunities elsewhere. Fallen standards also imply that many who parade themselves today as teachers lack capacity to grasp the basics of the profession. Their attention is lost to happenings in the larger society where money controls emotions. In the bid to make ends meet, you find thousands of teachers spending less time in the classroom and doing more business with their precious time, which should be dedicated to teaching. Some have even become active politicians. This development should worry the government and other stakeholders. The only Prime Minister we have ever had, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, was a teacher.

Second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, spent time teaching. Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan also taught. One would think that the above achievements would have placed teachers high on the scale of remunerations. The Fourth Republic has not done much towards improving the standard of learning. And politicians have found insecurity that has dislocated teachers through the destruction of schools, especially in the North, as a handy excuse. A good teacher needs a conducive environment to thrive. Government must take another look at the system especially as it affects what teachers turn out. It is a huge shame that many schools in the country do not have playgrounds. While it is logical that all work and no play will make Jack a dull boy, it is correct that all school and no game will make Jane a danger to society.

Absence of recreational facilities has forced many children to turn to vices to release emotional energy. As we celebrate teachers, the government must as a matter of national consideration, declare an emergency on education. If the system is bad, teachers will not put in their best. The annual ritual of grandiose camera reward of a few teachers should be concretized into adequate funding across board. Teachers should be rebranded. Teaching and poverty should not be juxtaposed. Perhaps, there should be re-orientation. It does not help that Balewa’s face adorns the five naira note and Alvan Ikoku, a teacher of leaders is the face of the ten naira note while higher denominations have known and unknown faces. If we do not value education in Nigeria, we should stay away from World Teachers’ Day. While teachers in other climes are treated with respect, one American nearly made it to space – ours dress in rags and beg parents for their daily bread.